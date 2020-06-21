Bray Wyatt’s Devourer of Worlds character returned during Friday Night SmackDown this week. What will come after that big surprise? He could reunite his family and faction.

The Wyatt family will be very difficult to completely rebuild at this time. Brodie Lee / Luke Harper is now under contract with a different fighting company that leads his own faction.

Erick Rowan is not out of the question, but his non-compete clause is supposedly in effect on July 15, which is before the Extreme Rules event on July 19. You never know what can happen in WWE.

Bray Wyatt hints at the return of his family and faction

Bray Wyatt tweeted a photo of him, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman from their days in the Wyatt family. Luke Harper was injured during that time or was holding the camera.

“Dad is back,” Wyatt wrote with the #LetTheSinBegin hashtags. It also included #DownWithTheMachine.

This is an interesting development. It was previously reported that Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman will be a cinematic fight at Extreme Rules with many surprises. Reuniting the Wyatt family would certainly be one of them.

