Bray Wyatt devastated everything in its beginnings

Bray Wyatt (not Husky Harris) debuted on the main roster in mid-2013. Its beginnings could not be more promising. However, after a long time in which his character has not had relevance and the failure of The Fiend, I could pack very soon.

He established himself as the leader of The Wyatt Family, a very firm and dominating stable that devastated everything that came his way, including fighters of the stature of Kane, Kofi Kingston, CM Punk or Daniel Bryan.

His career never took off. He had interesting feuds from the hand of Harper and Rowan, he even became an idol for the public in early 2014. We all remember the audience of Wrestlemania XXX standing up singing to him to John Cena that of “He’s got the whole world, in his hands”.

The beginning of decline

However, after several comings and goings of the Wyatt family, mainly due to injuries from Harper and Rowan, Bray’s career seemed stagnant.

Perhaps most remarkable of those years is its rivalry with Dean Ambrose or his combat against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 31.

2016 was The Wyatt Family’s last year. The Strowman’s debut, the only positive.

Even with Wyatt’s first world title in 2017, they failed to restore credibility. In just one year, he went from being WWE champion to being Matt Hardy’s partner.

A character twist to save his career

WWE worked very hard to build The Fiend. Possibly be the best character we have seen in many years on the main roster.

They spent a year preparing us for the best of surprises, which in the end became the biggest disappointment after losing to Goldberg.

At Money in the Bank, Wyatt was unable to regain the Universal title, already being two rivals who have beaten him in this sinister stage.

These two failures accompanied by the poor level that Bray shows when he’s in the ring (beyond a great fight against Daniel Bryan in Royal Rumble), they have made the Wrestling community wonder if we are getting closer at the end of Wyatt’s WWE tour.

Will defeat to Braun Strowman be the grave of “The eater of worlds”?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.