“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt “defeats” John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36 in Firefly Fun House match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House match. We leave you the narration of the combat below:

John Cena comes to the ring !!!!

Bray Wyatt welcomes him and tells him that his biggest rival is himself.

Cena appears at the Firefly Fun House. The rabbit shows him the way to Bray Wyatt. Mr McBossman asks if you have what it takes to be in the company.

Bray Wyatt personifies Kurt Angle in John Cena’s debut. Cena enters the ring in the outfit that debuted in 2002. Wyatt asked if he had what it takes and Cena responds: Rutheless Agression !!!!!!!!!

However, this time he cannot slap Wyatt, Bray scoffs that he was almost fired for that character.

Bray Wyatt leaves another stage of WWE, he moves to the Main Event, where he personifies Hulk Hogan, John Cena appears as his partner but he wears out from doing so many exercises.

Dr Thuganomics comes back and starts rapping, and teasing Huksy Harris, Wyatt tells Cena that he is just a bully and that he is not the hero of the people.

Cena attempts to hit with a lasso, however Wyatt teleports and hits John Cena.

We go back to 2014, in their Wrestlemania XXX matchup, where Cena beat Wyatt. John Cena takes the chair and hits Wyatt, who disappears again !!!!!

Wyatt transports us to WCW Nitro, where he personifies Eric Bischoff and John Cena represents Hulk Hogan.

Cena attacks Wyatt, recalling the public’s hatred and booing. The Fiend finally appears, attacking John Cena !!!!!!!

Bray Wyatt starts the count and The Fiend takes the victory !!!!!!!!!!!!

Winner: The Fiend

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.