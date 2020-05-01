F1 CEO confirms intention to hold two races in Austria

The goal is to have a small environment that they can control with frequent tests

Formula 1 CEO Ross Brawn confirms they are studying the idea of ​​starting the season with two races at Red Bull Ring. The Great Circus thinks of an action plan, with its corresponding security protocol, and Brawn anticipates that it would consist of creating a small biosphere in which the sport can celebrate races without risks.

F1 released its declaration of intent for the 2020 season last week, but it relies on the spread of the coronavirus to hold races. However, Liberty Media is already working on a security protocol that allows them to start the campaign. The first thing is to ensure that all the personnel that will travel to Austria are not infected with tests.

Once this is achieved, as Ross Brawn explains, it would be necessary to create a kind of biosphere, an environment in which it is ensured, with regular tests, that nobody is infected.

“One of the logistical remains is to get everyone to take the tests and to be allowed to enter the paddock and be in the racing environment. I think that once we do that, it’s very attractive to keep everyone in that environment, within that kind of biosphere we want to create to celebrate another race, “says Brawn on the ‘F1 Nation’ podcast.

Thus, Brawn thinks that Red Bull Ring offers ideal characteristics to host the first two races. “It is also challenging to find the right kind of races early that we can control the environment well enough. Austria fits in very well. It has a local airport close to the circuit that people can get to on charter flights. It is not too close to the metropolis and it has a great infrastructure around it, “he adds.

With zero risks and everything controlled in a small space, a second race could be held there before risking contagions with movement to another country. “There will be no motorhomes, but there will be catering facilities. This way we can contain everyone in that environment. Once we are there, it is interesting to hold another race the following week“Brawn says to finish.

