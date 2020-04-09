They study the possibility of three weeks of careers, one stoppage and another three weeks

Ross Brawn stated in a Sky Sport program that Formula 1 is ready to return to racing in July and regain a schedule of 19 races, with a season start in Europe and behind closed doors.

Brawn ruled out, in any case, the suspension of the Championship, since “even if we start in October we could hold at least eight races, the minimum required to award the title. The hypothesis of running even in January to recover dates is not ruled out. ”

Furthermore, Ross admitted that “we are currently studying the logistics of a closed race. Together with the FIA ​​and the teams, we have studied various possibilities: how to get people there, protect them, how to make everything safe, who we could allow entry into the paddock. ”

“The biggest problem will be that the necessary equipment and personnel travel, so the most reasonable thing is to start in Europe with a closed event. We can make sure that all teams travel smoothly, we can test all staff, check that there are no risks and we can celebrate the race without spectators. Not ideal, but it’s better than not running“says Brawn.

Ross refers to the fact that most of the fans who follow this sport are confined at home, watching television but not enjoying the sport live. Obviously, running again would also mean having income – at least the television rights and sponsors, perhaps also some circuits that can admit spectators towards the end of the year. It is money that would otherwise be lacking in teams next year and would further aggravate their financial crisis.

Brawn assured, in addition, that it is necessary to study the things thoroughly, “as we are doing. We study the organizational structure that allows us to return as quickly as possible, but also continuously. There would be no point in running one or two races and going into a new halt and having to restart again. ”

At the moment, from F1 they cannot advance a provisional calendar. “F1 simply has a much longer championship than almost all categories. If we want to win back Canada, which has just been postponed, we must rethink the entire calendar, so in our opinion it is better to wait for everything to stabilize before presenting a calendar, but a great job is being done. ”

Precisely the closed-door race has its logic “because on a permanent circuit it can possibly be organized in a month, even less. It should be borne in mind that in that case marketing is not required to attract the public, the sales time tickets or to start some services. ”

Brawn noted that if they started in July, they could hold 19 races. “It would be running for three weeks and one for a break, to restart three weeks of racing “and admitted that some GP should be two days “So as not to stress staff as much and for logistical reasons. For example, if we run in China, which requires a long trip, it may be necessary to reduce the program to two days.”

He also stressed that “eight races is the minimum required by the FIA ​​for a title. We could reach that number even if we started running in October … we have even thought about the possibility of extending the season to January of next year… although there are certain complications. ”

It is clear that the calendar will be completely altered and this implies negotiating with the circuits. “Some are more flexible than others in terms of dates. There are races like Singapore that due to their urban nature have complicated logistics and are more difficult to move on the calendar,” Ross explains.

Clues, yes, but no certainty. Everything is at the expense of the evolution of the coronavirus in the countries that must carry out the tests and in the countries that host the teams, but also keep in mind that some teams will also need time to prepare: The staff has been dismissed or placed in a temporary layoff situation. Many of these people have to go back to work, re-prepare the material, manufacture parts –some aerodynamic solutions from the beginning of the season may not be adequate due to the layout of the resumption of the Championship and the parts for these are not yet manufactured– .

All this is even more in the air because attempts to regain normality in the European countries that have first been infected are being delayed to the point that confinement times are increasing. A situation where it is difficult to make plans.

