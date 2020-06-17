Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sporting director, has admitted that without the budget cap entry, the category would have faced the loss of many builders.

Next year will see the arrival of the long-awaited spending ceiling, which aims to match forces on the grid to improve the show. And not only that, its function will also be to save many marks of leaving the ship of the Great Circus.

This was admitted by Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sports director, at the last FIA virtual conference. “Before this pandemic hit us, we anticipated that, in a crisis, budgets had to be adjusted and that new idea of ​​equality had to be accepted.”

Recently, and amid rumors, Mercedes and Renault have reaffirmed their commitment to Formula 1, and with the almost certain presence also of Honda and Ferrari, the queen category can keep its current manufacturers. Of course, Brawn believes that, without this spending limit, this would not have been possible.

“Without the ability of the teams to go to the parent brand and say: ‘Look, Formula 1 is vital, and it will cost less on top of it’, we would not have been able to retain the constructors that we already have,” said the former head of Ferrari team, among others.

Brawn has also spoken about the 2020 calendar that Formula 1 will have, of which we will know its final form before the first race in Austria. The British has not given many clues, but he has spoken about the presence of fans on the circuits.

“The situation is quite different worldwide, but accepting that the first races in Europe will be behind closed doors gives us room to move forward and understand how the pandemic evolves. Not having fans in the stands is not ideal for any sport, since that fans are crucial, “he added to finish.

The rest of the calendar dates are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks. With the planned closure in the Middle East, with appointments in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, the idea of ​​racing in Portugal, Mugello and Hockenheim becomes increasingly stronger to supply the canceled races and reach the goal of 15 races minimum proposed by Liberty.

