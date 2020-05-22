In six months it will return to being the great place it was, says the British

Ensures that they are highly motivated in their project to save the 2020 season

He acknowledges being very proud to be considered the best technical director of all

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn is confident that Formula 1 will once again be a great place to be in six months. The Briton hopes that the Great Circus will overcome this crisis in the best possible way in order to relive great moments on the circuits, just as they did in the past.

Brawn assures that the Great Circus in a period of six months will return to be the same great place that it was in the month of December, when the last race was held in Abu Dhabi. Ross says Liberty Media has great inspiration to get ahead and save the 2020 season in the best way.

“We are currently experiencing very difficult moments. It is good to remember that we have had fantastic times in Formula 1, and we will have them in the future too.. We are inspired to get ahead today, Formula 1 was a great place to be six months ago, and it will be six months from now, “Brawn said in an interview for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

On the other hand, in the series of the best team in the history of Formula 1, Brawn has been awarded as the best technical director. The Briton has acknowledged being very happy for the award, and says it means a lot to him. Of course, he wanted to thank all the members with whom he has worked, because without them this success would not have been possible.

“I thank all of you who voted for me as the best technical director in history. But it is not only me who has won, but also a great group of people with whom I have worked. I thank all of them. It is an award that means a lot to me, it is very special “, Brawn has expressed to finish.

