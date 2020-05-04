Interactions between teams will be minimal

He maintains that each member of the paddock will be tested every 48 hours

He really wants Formula 1 to return to action at the Austrian GP

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn maintains that during European races the paddock will be “an isolation bubble” with which they will seek to protect all workers and drivers from the coronavirus. During the first tests of the year each team will remain united and they will barely interact with members of other teams.

For the moment, Formula 1 has high hopes of starting the 2020 Formula 1 season in Austria in less than two months – on July 3. To ensure that what happened at the Australian GP is not repeated, Brawn wants to avoid interactions between teams as much as possible and ensures that each member of the paddock will be tested every 48 hours.

“We are working alongside the FIA, and we are both creating a great structure for what we need. Everyone who enters will be tested, and will need an authorization before they can enter. And then, every two days they will be examined while they are in the paddock. It will be a consistent authority, and will be carried out in all European races, “said Brawn in words collected by Sky Sports F1.

Brawn is clear that maintaining a social distance of one and a half meters in the paddock is very unlikely. Therefore, they will take measures to organize movements within the paddock.

“We have restrictions on the way people move within the paddock. We cannot have personnel at that social distance, so we have to create an environment within itself for it to be effectively, a little bubble of insulation. The teams will remain within their groups, and will not mix with other teams, “he added.

Lastly, Brawn assures that he is very excited and that he is looking forward to the next months, in which he will start a 2020 season of Formula 1 sprinting, in which they will seek to save the current campaign in the best possible way.

“We are working a lot both the FIA ​​and us, and I am very encouraged by everything that comes to us in the coming months. I am confident that we will be able to have race weekends in a safe environment, “said Brawn to finish.

