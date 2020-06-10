Although he discards the idea for now, he thinks that it can be worked on later

Explain that limiting development does not mean the end of meritocracy

Ross Brawn regrets that Mercedes was not in favor of holding one of the two reversed grid double Grand Prix races. The F1 CEO explains that most of Toto Wolff’s concerns about this could have been addressed rather than rejected the idea.

Toto Wolff explained the three reasons why they are not in favor of inverted grills. After listening to the Mercedes boss, Brawn regrets that this idea has been discarded and believes that they could have worked on the obstacles Wolff raised.

“We have scrapped the idea for now. The reason we rescued it is to have consecutive races on the circuit, something we are going to do this season twice or perhaps more,” Brawn said in remarks for Sky.

“It seemed like an ideal opportunity to try a different format in the second race. I think most of Toto’s concerns could be addressed if the teams work together, but at the moment a unanimous decision is needed from the teams, “he added.

On the other hand, Brawn applauds the introduction of the limitation of aerodynamic development and explains that this new system does not mean that F1 ceases to be a meritocracy.

“I’m pretty happy. We need to keep the competition going and keep it in the areas that we think are most interesting to the fans, the aerodynamics, the differentiation on the engine and suspension side, so we have those areas to connect with the fans and so they can understand, but we have canceled others, “explained Brawn.

“This adjustment in the aerodynamic capacity of the teams, depending on the position in which they finish in the Championship, is a step in the right direction. However, you still have to do a great job to win a Formula 1 race, you will not win a Formula 1 race because you have the least handicap“he has clarified.

“We always want to have a meritocracy in F1 And I think that a great team that finishes in first place in the Championship may have less access to development than one from the back of the grid, but if that team at the end of the grid does not use the extra resources wisely, will spoil, “he said to finish.

