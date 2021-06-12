Brawl at the Central de Abasto leaves one dead; there was another injured

MEXICO CITY. A deceased man and another injured by stab wounds were the result of a fight that occurred in corridors of the Central de Abasto (CEDA); the alleged perpetrator, aged 25, was detained by preventive police.

According to police reports, three workers from the premises marked with number 59 of the vegetable and legume aisle K, began to argue among themselves; This caused one, identified as Dionicio, 26, to draw a sharp weapon.

Witnesses of the events indicated that Dionicio began the attacks, they tried to take the weapon from him, however, he repeatedly attacked the man who had hired him for a month; the man passed away.

After the attack, the attacker escaped through the corridors. Another 27-year-old worker from the site followed him to arrest him.

SSC agents, with the support of security video cameras from the shopping complex, searched for him. He was located at the height of Corridor I, where they arrested him and also found another employee who was chasing him, with puncture wounds in the abdomen.

* In the following link you will find the latest news