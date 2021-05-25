Bravos de Juárez makes their first casualties official for the 2021 Apertura

After a season to be forgotten in the Clausura 2021, the Bravos de Juárez announced their first three casualties for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, as Luis “el Cholo” López, Enrique Palos Y Alan Mendoza they will not continue on campus.

Through their social networks, Braves of Juarez They thanked these three players for their time on campus with separate messages after the board decided not to renew their contracts.

The first announcement was that of Enrique Palos, a goalkeeper who spent three and a half years with the border team and accumulated a total of 80 games between Ascenso MX, Copa MX and Liga MX.

Later, the club reported the departure of Alan Mendoza, a defender who only spent three seasons with the Braves and accumulated a total of 16 games for the team.

Finally, the Juárez team announced the departure of Luis “el Cholo” López, who remained in the team for four years and added a total of 82 games between Liga de Ascenso, Copa MX and Liga MX.

