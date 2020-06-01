With the cancellation of Closing 2020, the teams of the Liga MX They begin to prepare their rosters for the next tournament with the intention of fulfilling their respective commitments. One of them is Braves of Juárez, institution that has four university footballers in its sights to further strengthen its starting box.

According to information collected by Soy Futbol, Pablo Barrera would be the main blue auria by which the border would go to reinforce your right wing. The Mexican has not yet renewed a contract with the Auriazules, so he could fall into the institution of newly entered the Mexican first division.

Along with the ina dynamite ‘appear Víctor Malcorra, Martín Barragán and David Cabrera, players who no longer enter team plans for the next Opening 2020. The aforementioned would be looking for a new challenge in Mexico, so Braves of Juárez You could take advantage of that to join him to your ranks.

🏟👍⚽️🙏 pic.twitter.com/QjyN6jivI4 – Pablo Barrera (@pablitobarrera) February 10, 2020

The border leadership has been able to bring in great players in recent seasons. Proof of this were the signings of Diego Rolán (previously claimed by America) and Dario Lezcano, Paraguayan attacker who became one of the most effective footballers of the last season.

Braves of Juárez Clausura 2020 ended in eighth place overall with 14 units after four wins, two draws and four setbacks. Those led by Gabriel Caballero they surprised at the beginning of the season after accumulating ten points in the first five dates.