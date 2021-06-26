Bravos de Juárez continues to strengthen its goal

MEXICO CITY.

The Bravos de Juárez announced their fifth reinforcement, it’s about the goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez, who comes from Atlético de San Luis, and will compete with Hugo González by ownership.

Philip He went through Monarcas Morelia, León and Atlético de San Luis, where he was a fundamental part of the bicampeonato of the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2019, getting promotion to the First Division with the Potosinos. Also achieved the title of the MX Cup and the MX Super Cup with Monarcas, and was part of the Mexican national team that participated in the 2011 Copa América.

Braves completes one of the lines, having already defined the three goalkeepers: Hugo González, Felipe López and Felipe Rodríguez.

The border set continues to work in Acapulco, Guerrero, where they will be until June 26.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.