Bravos de Juárez announces Adrián Mora as their reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Juárez Braves made the arrival of Adrián Mora official, a central defender who arrives from the Rayados de Monterrey after 6 months on loan with the team led by Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.

The passage of defender Adrián Mora through Rayados was ephemeral and forgettable, as he could not play any minute in the 2021 Guardians, so he left the team.

“The time has come to announce our first reinforcement for Apertura 2021. Welcome, @ AdrianMoraB84! Our central defender is originally from Parral, Chihuahua. Welcome back to the Big State.” Wrote the Club.

Mora, a 23-year-old youth squad from Toluca, made his debut in 2018 and has played 48 games in the First Division, all with the Devils.