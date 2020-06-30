Monday June 29, 2020

Claudio Bravo will not move from Manchester for at least two more months, as the same player confirmed that he extended his contract until the end of the season. Arsenal, Galatasaray, Celtic and Besiktas are some of the teams that have been linked with the Chilean.

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo left doubts about a possible departure from Manchester City behind, and confirmed that he will remain at the club until at least the end of the season. The player ended his contract on June 30, but accepted the offer proposed by the institution to continue until the participation of the ‘Citizens’ in their various competitions ends.

“My stay in Manchester City is until June. Now because of the pandemic there is a conversation with the club to extend the link for two more months and I agreed because I have an incredible relationship with Manchester City in all aspects. I was injured and the treatment was incredible, I am very grateful for all that, ”said Bravo in conversation with Gonzalo Galvez.

He also added that « I make the decisions, I decide where we go, where we can be more comfortable. It doesn’t just go through a club, for a ball. My biggest concern is my family, all my decisions are linked to them ”.

Regarding the destiny that awaits the national goalkeeper, he is not very concerned. At the moment, Bravo has other concerns. «The future of work is what worries me the least, I have other more important things like my children, wife, my parents, friends. Since I was 10 years old, I live for soccer, I have it very mechanized and it is not something that worries me ”, he closed.

With the league already defined, Claudio Bravo’s Manchester City is in the FA Cup semifinals and in the knockout stages of the Champions League, where he must face Real Madrid.