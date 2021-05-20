Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates free game today Major League Baseball 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live the play from today Thursday May 20, 2021 between Pirates of Pittsburgh and the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues on its radio and television (TV) transmission from 7:20 p.m. (7:20 p.m.) in the Eastern United States.

Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25)

Derek Shelton the manager of the Pirates from Pittsburgh will send right-hander Wil Crowe to the mound for the play from today before the Braves Atlanta’s MLB 2021.

Atlanta Braves (20-23)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves from Atlanta will send left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to the mound for the play from today before the Pirates from Pittsburgh of the MLB 2021.

Live: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves MLB 2021

Radio:

Pittsburgh Pirates:

KDKA-FM 93.7

Braves from Atlanta

Television (TV)

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Braves from Atlanta

