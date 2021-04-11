Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies free game today Major League Baseball 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Sunday April 11, 2021 between Phillies Philadelphia vs. Braves Atlanta from Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 7:08 at night (19:08 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3)

Joe Girardi the manager of the Phillies from philadelphia will send left-handed pitcher Matt Moore to the mound for the play from today before the Braves from Atlanta in MLB 2021.

Atlanta Braves (4-4)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves Atlanta will send left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to the mound for the play from today before the Phillies of Philadelphia in MLB 2021.

Live: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Sunday April 11, 2021 between Phillies Philadelphia vs. Braves Atlanta from Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 7:08 at night (19:08 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Radio

Phillies from philadelphia

Braves from Atlanta

Phillies from philadelphia

Braves from Atlanta

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.