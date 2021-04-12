Braves vs. Miami Marlins game today for free Major League Baseball 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Monday, April 12, 2021 between Marlins Miami vs. Braves Atlanta from Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 7:20 at night (19:20 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Miami Marlins (2-6)

Don Mattingly the manager of the Marlins of Miami will send right-hander Sandy Alcantara to the mound for the play from today before the Braves from Atlanta in MLB 2021.

Atlanta Braves (4-5)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves Atlanta will send right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the mound for the play from today before the Marlins from Miami in MLB 2021.

Live: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play today Monday April 12, 2021 between the Marlins Miami vs. Braves from Atlanta of the Major Leagues in his radio broadcast of like television (TV) from 7:20 at night (19:20 hours) from the Eastern United States.

Radio

Marlins of Miami

Braves from Atlanta

Miami Marlins

Braves from Atlanta

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.