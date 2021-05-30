Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested and charged with assault

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery related to a family violence incident.

Marcell Ozuna is facing serious charges relating to family violence.

According to David O’Brien of The Athletic, Ozuna was arrested and charged with “aggravated assault strangulation” and “misdemeanor battery.”

The #Braves’ Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday by Sandy Springs (Ga.) Police and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and with misdemeanor battery – family violence, according to jail records on the Fulton County website. The team hasn’t made a statement. – David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 30, 2021

Aggravated assault strangulation is a felony and carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Passan reported that MLB plans to open an investigation into whether Ozuna violated MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Braves outfielder faces an MLB suspension and jail time for assault

The Braves released a statement addressing the situation on Twitter:

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner. ”

A photo was also circulating of the moment Ozuna was arrested.

Seeing this circulate on Twitter. Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna appears to have been arrested for domestic battery. pic.twitter.com/7ZJkdZukK5 – Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 30, 2021

Ozuna was already slated to miss six weeks with dislocated fingers he suffered when sliding into third base earlier this week. He was not in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Mets.

With these allegations, it’ll likely be a lot longer than six weeks before he plays baseball again.

Ozuna is married and the pair have had an apparently tumultuous relationship. Last summer, Genesis Ozuna was arrested and charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting her husband in the face with a soap dish, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The player suffered a “small laceration.” At the time, his wife pleaded not guilty and received a stay-away order.