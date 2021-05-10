Braves sign starter with 9 seasons of MLB experience

The Atlanta Braves reached an agreement with the starting pitcher Tanner roark Minor League in the MLB.

On May 3 of this year the Toronto Blue Jays fired ROark after putting him on assignment and not being claimed by any other team, he did not agree to be sent to the Minor Leagues.

The injuries to Mike Soroka and Max Fried have affected the Atlanta Braves’ rotation a bit, which is why they have awarded a Minor League contract to Tanner roark in the middle of the season with the intentions of seeing how he does it and uploading it to the big team.

How good is it Tanner roark?

In about 9 seasons in the MLB He is 78-69 with a 3.85 ERA in 1,155 innings pitched with 935 strikeouts. He has played for the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and soon to be with the Atlanta Braves.

Roark, 6’2 tall, 235 pounds and 34 years old, is a veteran who, although he has not won any kind of award in the MLB can be of great help to cover injuries to such equipment in the MLB.

Here the report: