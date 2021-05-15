Braves sign 2-time all-star receiver who has played for 8 teams

The Atlanta Braves signed the veteran Jonathan Lucroy for the rest of the season in the MLB2021.

Lucroy who had an excellent Spring Trainign was fired by the Chicago White Sox, however, he was claimed by the Washington Nationals and started the season with them batting 357. with 5 hits in 5 games.

Even so, the Nationals decided that it was not the time to be on that team so they decided to release him.

As veteran Tyler Flowers decided to retire the Atlanta Braves were forced to sign a receiver and Jonathan Lucroy was the best that remained in the market of the MLB.

We are talking about a receiver who was an all-star twice in the 12 seasons that he adds in the MLBHe has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, Oakalnd Athletes, Anaheim Angels, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Colorado Rockies.

Here the report:

The Braves have signed Jonathan Lucroy to a Minor League deal. They’ll evaluate him at Triple-A to see if he is adequate insurance. If something were to happen to Contreras or Mathis now, they’d be scrambling. – Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 15, 2021

What can Lucroy bring to the Braves organization?

Lucroy can give surprises with his wood to any pitcher of the MLB; his seniority behind the plate is certainly a good backup weapon for pitchers.

