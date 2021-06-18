Braves should come out of Brian Snitker, for the Ronald Acuña Jr deals?

Brian snitker on several occasions he has come out to speak ill of Ronald Acuña Jr. When your decision is not entirely correct, the best example is in your base run yesterday at the MLB.

However, as the journalist who covers the Braves from Atlanta, Jake Gordon who stated that he does not like to write articles accusing or calling a manager or player “bad”, in this case he did so towards Brian snitker, who confirmed what he had already thought covering the organization in the Big leagues.

What is that that confirmed?

What is known, Snitker has handled the bulpen of the Braves in the current campaign of the Big leagues. So much so that today they are in 23rd place with just 13 saves.

This figure favors the chronicler to say that those in Atlanta could leave Brian snitker, since instead of talking about his bad handling of the bullpen, what he reveals in the post-game press conference is something that has to do with a mistake by a player, in the case of yesterday: Ronald Acuña Jr.

According to Gordon, this type of situation puts him under a microscope because even though he does not have a roster of players as stars as in previous years, he can be higher in the table of the MLB.

“I have no bones with Brian snitker as a person. I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but he treats Ronald Acuña Jr. combined with defeat it becomes unacceptable. It is time for the Braves make a move and hopefully light a spark under a team that looks like it will not participate in the 2021 postseason, ″ the journalist wrote in his article on Big leagues.

Now, is your argument enough for the team to leave the manager? Taking into account that they have been to the Playoffs since 2017, coincidentally since he debuted Acuna Jr.

Do you really have to speak ill of him publicly Snitker?