Braves reliever dogged the Nationals in a humiliating way

The rivalry between Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals continues to grow game after game in the MLB.

Reliever Luke Jackson pitched 1 1/3 innings without allowing hits against the Washington Nationals, when he was leaving the field he turned and looked at them with a very comical face in the form of a perreo for his rivals.

Jackson is one of the best relievers for the Atlanta Braves, his ERA is at 1.29 in 20 innings pitched with 29 strikeouts.

It is no secret that any Nationals player who manages to hit a home run on Luke Jackson is going to beat him to return the favor, but without any anger, these are game things.

Here the video:

Luke Jackson making a goofy face. pic.twitter.com/rQ2yjP70v6 – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 3, 2021

In the end the Nationals ended up taking the victory with a home run by Yan Gomes that made the difference on the scoreboard until the left-hander Brad Hand put the lock on the game, Jon Lester had a good start throwing 5.2 innings allowing a score with 2 BB and 3 strikeouts.