Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna arrest

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

The Atlanta Braves released a statement addressing Marcell Ozuna’s arrest as the outfielder faces felony charges over a domestic violence incident.

All attention in the Braves organization on Saturday should have been focused on a game against the New York Mets.

Instead, the arrest of outfielder Marcell Ozuna took the spotlight.

According to court records, Ozuna was arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia and charged with felony aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence.

Atlanta released a statement on Saturday evening.

The Braves’ statement on Marcell Ozuna’s arrest:

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner. ”

Ozuna just signed a $ 65 million deal meant to keep him in Atlanta through 2024. He had joined the team as a free agent on a one-year contract and the Braves decided to invest in him after an outstanding 2020 season. I have led the NL in home runs and RBI while finishing sixth in MVP voting.

This year, things hadn’t been going well for Ozuna on the diamond. He was well below his output from last year in the opening months of the season and was set to miss six weeks with two dislocated fingers he injured while sliding into third base.

There had been worrying signs relating to Ozuna’s homelife before this. In June of last year, the player’s wife was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. The two have three children.