Braves players trolled Trevor Bauer

Multiple players from the Braves from Atlanta imitated the perreo of Trevor bauer after defeating him on Sunday night in the MLB.

TO Trevor bauer He didn’t do very well against the Atlanta Braves in his most recent outing, giving up 3 runs in six innings with 8 strikeouts.

Daswin Wanson hit a double and when he reached second he did the sword swing, the same thing Bauer does when he strikes out a batter every now and then.

In addition, when the game ended with the 27th out, outfielders Ender Iniciarte, Abrahan Almonte and Ronald Acuna Jr joined in center field to once again imitate another perreo of Trevor bauerand trolling it for the last time.

Here the videos:

Dansby Swanson celebrates base hit off Trevor Bauer. pic.twitter.com/frFUSlyXCv – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 6, 2021

Braves win, absolutely owned Trevor Bauer. pic.twitter.com/aeNu7s2BtC – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 6, 2021

Ozzie Albies tries to flip bat and misses. pic.twitter.com/AunbhXjAXc – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 6, 2021

Lately several players of the MLB They have imitated Bauer’s perreo in his presence, everything indicates that they do not like the pitcher’s way of playing very much and when they have the opportunity they return it.