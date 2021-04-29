Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa homered off Cubs

The Dominican starting pitcher of the Atlanta Braves, Huascar Ynoa, demonstrated his power as a hitter on Wednesday night in a game against the Chicago Cubs, who in a confrontation in front of the launcher’s shipments Kyle hendricks, throne with a close flyby across the left field.

During the lower part of the fourth episode between the Atlanta Braves Y Cubs, Kyle hendricks He was facing as the first opponent of the entrance to the Dominican Huascar Ynoa, who after two pitches had kept the Dominican counting one strike and one ball, until the third pitch on duty, Ynoa, brought the ball to the outfield.

Hendriks He threw a curveball pitch at a speed of 72 miles per hour, a pitch that went into left field territory with a distance of 397 feet, a hit that also became the first home run by Huascar Ynoa in his junior season at the MLB.

In the same way, the aforementioned home run became just the third hit for Huascar Ynoa on the MLB, hits which have all been produced by the Dominican in the current season concerns 2021 of the Big leagues.

After the monumental four-corner hit, Huascar Ynoa joined Adrian Houser and Shohei Ohtani as the only pitchers to hit home runs so far in the recent season of MLB.

Apart from his performance in the batter’s box, Huascar Ynoa He was the starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves during five and one-third innings of the game, who allowed four hits, two walks, prescribing nine strikeouts, throwing 101 pitches in his job as a pitcher. Ynoa also won the match, a game that would be her second match won of the season, a meeting in which the Braves sealed the victory with a score of 10-0 against the Cubs.