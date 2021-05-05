Braves pitcher hit Grand Slam against Nationals

The Dominican pitcher of the Atlanta Braves, Huascar Ynoa continues to demonstrate his great skills from the batter’s box, who, in his last two outings hit home runs, this time with a Grand slam against the Washington Nationals.

After hitting a home run in his most recent outing last Wednesday, the Dominican pitcher and young promise of Braves, Huascar Ynoa He surprised the world again, who again blew up the fence, but … this time with full bases.

The result of a home run across the center field, with an atomic distance of 427 feet, Huascar Ynoa He left his second home run in his career in MLB, in addition to that, in both consecutive starts, who with a three-board homer has scored runners Dansby Swanson, William Contreras and Cristian Pache.

Huscar Ynoa, He then became the first pitcher since Steve Matz with the Mets in 2018 to homer with the bases loaded. In addition, he joined a select group of four other pitchers from the Braves in having home runs in straight starts in its history as a MLB.

The 22-year-old Dominican pitcher also recorded a great seven-inning outing from the mound, allowing only four hits, who took an outing of 96 pitches, 66 of them in the strike zone, with four chocolates and two walks.

In addition, he took a third victory in the start of the season of MLB, leaving a record of 3 victories and one defeat, a match that Braves they ended up winning over the Nationals with a score of 6-1.

The Designated Huascar is here to stay! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/E0sRPNNArj – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 5, 2021