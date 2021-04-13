Braves have perfect tweet after Sunday night’s controversial finish

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 11: Manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves argues a call with the umpire after a replay was called in favor of Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning at Truist Park on April 11 , 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

The Braves had the perfect tweet Monday night in response to the disaster that was Sunday night’s game.

The Atlanta Braves got quite the raw deal Sunday night. The umpires blew an obvious call at the plate and the Philadelphia Phillies took home a one-run victory.

The point in question was whether Alec Bohm touched home plate. He clearly did not, but replay review did not overturn the call. Jumping ahead to Monday night, Atlanta got on the board early against the Miami Marlins and their social media team was ready with the perfect tweet.

Braves ready with the perfect tweet to troll MLB and the umpires

Sunday night was an embarrassing finish for MLB in what was supposed to be the showcase game of the week. Everyone knew the call was wrong and the replay team failed in its one simple job. Atlanta did have a chance to tie the game in the ninth, but don’t expect anyone to forget about the call soon. They feel wronged and rightfully so.

Leave it to the social media team to come up with a snarky, yet accurate tweet that also served a purpose in explaining the game.

The great tweets began Sunday night following the controversial finish.

It was easy to be so frustrated because the entire situation was preventable. The umpires tarnished a game that was worthy of the Sunday night slot until the very end.

The Braves and the Phillies play in the same division, so expect these passive, yet accurate, tweets to continue throughout the season.