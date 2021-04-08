Braves, Athletics, Cardinals and Giants wins in MLB

04/08/2021 at 6:03 AM CEST

EFE

The Venezuelan pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval hit a four-corner hit for the game’s only two touchdowns and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 2-0. In the second game of a doubleheader, Sandoval (2) took it upon himself to score the Braves’ lead by hitting a full-back ball in the seventh inning, with a runner ahead. The Venezuelan slugger hit closer Tanner Rainey with a four-corner hit across the top of center field.

Sandoval, now 34 and in his fourteenth season in the majors, a two-time All-Star and World Series MVP, once again proved his worth after signing a one-year, million-dollar deal. Sandoval’s production is paying the Braves dividends fast.

The ‘Kung Fu Panda’, as Sandoval is affectionately known, hit his second pinch home run in a week, driving a two-run shot into the deepest part of the stadium off a Washington reliever who took over afterwards. of the six blank innings by starter Stephen Strasburg, and led the Braves to victory. Sandoval came off the bench to hit a home run on opening day, then did the same on Wednesday, finding a 154 mph fastball from Tanner on a 3-2 count, sending it more than 122 yards off a two-point single. Dansby Swanson outs in the seventh and final inning.

On the mound, the victory was credited to Luke Jackson (1-0) in one episode. For the Nationals, the loss fell to Rainey (0-1) in one inning, accepting two hits, a home run and two runs.

Moreland gives Athletics first win

First baseman Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single with an out in the 10th and gave the Oakland Athletics his first win of the season at beat the champions, Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3.

After six straight games to start the season without anything going right, Moreland made sure the Athletics had some motivation before heading out on the road and ending the worst start to the season in their history. The Athletics were in danger of falling to 0-7 for the first time in franchise history.

The monticular work had the Venezuelan closer Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) as the protagonist when he scored the victory in an episode, striking out a batter. For the Dodgers, the loss was charged by fellow closer Jimmy Nelson (0-1) in a third of an inning.

The Cardinals win again

Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and ranger Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, and the St. Louis Cardinals smashed Miami Marlins 7-0. The Cardinals’ victory secures them the “sweep” in a three-game series that leaves the Marlins losing 1-5 for the first time since the 2015 season.

Molina (1), who hit 1 of 3, sent the ball to the other side of the fence in the seventh inning by catching the pitches of Venezuelan starter Pablo López. The Puerto Rican sent the ball over the top of left field leading to a runner on the trails, with two outs in the inning.

The victory was credited to starter Jack Flaherty (1-0), who allowed one hit in six innings, an opening single by Corey Dickerson, walked four and struck out six opposing batters. For the Marlins, the loss fell to Lopez (0-1) in six innings and two-thirds of work with three hits yielded and two earned runs. Lopez walked two and struck out six opposing batters.

Sacrifice of Solano for the victory of the Giants

Colombian second baseman Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, drove in the difference run and the San francisco giants they defeated this Wednesday by 3-2 to the San Diego Padres. Solano, who was 0-for-4, hit the top of right field and pushed the run of pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson, who reached the register and put the final numbers on the board.

The victory over the mound was credited to relief Jake McGee (1-0) in a one-episode job. The Padres lost to closer Tim Hill (0-1) in a full inning, accepting hit and run.