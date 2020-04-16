After having witnessed two versions of Bravely Default (the original, and the improved that finally came to the West), a browser game, and counting Bravely Default: Fairy’s Effect for mobile, Square Enix announced Bravely Second back in 2013, and we already think that, for the next installments, the shots with the names were going to go out there. To the surprise of many, Bravely Default II was announced for the Nintendo Switch, leaving the mystery of … and what about Bravely Third up in the air?

Far from dismissing this idea, Square Enix may have plans for the “Bravely” franchise that could continue with this special numbering. Or that follows from the words of Tomoya Asano, producer of the series, because when asked directly about the possibility of a Bravely Third, far from denying its existence, he confessed to even having a concept about it:

«Tomoya Asano: I have a concept for [para Bravely Third]. I have not intentionally clarified the details about it, so it could even be a mobile video game. If fans continue to support the series, I may have a chance to create it in the future. ”

What does the future hold for us with the Bravely or Octopath Traveler series?

It is time to remember that Asano is also a producer of Octopath Traveler And in fact, the team behind the Bravely Default series is pretty much the same. Seeing the dedication they have with both franchises for Nintendo systems, we would love that the next thing also falls on your lap. In fact, Octopath performed very well in the market, so you should have your future assured. As for Third, it would not be ruled out that it finally goes to mobile, not only because of recent apologies about what Bravely Second was, but precisely because of the existence of Bravely Default II. Be that as it may, we don’t know what a Bravely Third would have been like, so we won’t regret that it ended up on mobile, either, do you think?

