Nintendo 3DS left us many games to remember, especially those belonging to Japanese-style RPGs. Although this year we will receive Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch, its predecessor game, Bravely Second, came to Japanese players five years ago (western players would not arrive until a year later) and, therefore, a new image which aims to celebrate this fifth anniversary that marked the beginning of the fight against the Kaiser Oblivion. Pay attention to the following lines and the following image so you do not miss this very special illustration!

Bravely Second celebrates five years since its Japanese launch with a new Magnolia illustration

生 島 さ ん が こ っ そ り 用意 し て く れ て い ま し た。

あ り が と う…！ 最新 作 の # ブ レ イ ブ リ ー デ フ ォ ル ト 2 、 み な さ ま に 愛 し て ら ら え る よ う チ ー ム 一同 っ す お お お お お お お お お お お お お お お お &

そ し て サ ー ド 、 フ ォ ー ス も い つ の 日 か。 pic.twitter.com/AYnEFwSjCh – ブ レ イ ブ リ ー デ フ ォ ル ト II 公式 (@BDFF_OFFICIAL) April 22, 2020

Five years since Bravely Sencond came to Japanese 3DS, it’s time that has already passed in the blink of an eye, as it still seems yesterday when it was revealed that the acclaimed and equally criticized Bravely Default would have a sequel in which we would see again some of its protagonists. Therefore, the official Japanese Twitter account dedicated to this saga has published a new illustration in which Magnolia, the inhabitant of the moon of Luxendarc, is the protagonist. In this way, it is more than clear to us that, although this is not considered the best game in the series (even its producer has recently apologized because some aspects of it did not meet the expectations of the players), it is also the emotional conclusion of stories by characters like Tiz Arrior and Agnès Oblige.

In this way, the only thing we can do is keep waiting for the release of Bravely Default II, whose demo is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. And you, have you 100% completed the first two titles in this Square Enix saga that has already established itself as one of the favorites of the most traditional Japanese RPG players?

