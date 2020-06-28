Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

At the end of last year, Square Enix announced that Bravely Default will have a sequel and is coming to Nintendo Switch. If this project catches your attention, you should know that Square Enix revealed that Bravely Default II is already in its final stage of development.

Through the official Bravely Default account, the RPG development team reported that they are already in the final stage of work. Unfortunately they did not share more information about it so it is not clear what they mean by this.

In case you missed it: Square Enix will make its E3 2020 announcements in July or August

The good news is that this can be interpreted as the development of the project is on track. Hopefully this is the case and that the study plans have not been affected by the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It is important to note that Bravely Default II does not yet have a release date. We will stay tuned and inform you when we know more news related to its release.

本 作 の ヒ ッ ト の お か げ で デ フ ォ ル ト ２ が 開 発 が ス タ ー ト で き ま し た。 BDFE 開 発 の 皆 さ ま 、 プ レ イ ヤ ー の 皆 さ ま 、 あ り が と う ご ざ い ま す。 そ し て 次 は 私 た ち の タ ー ン で す…！ デ フ ォ ル ト ２ の 開 発 も い よ い よ 終盤 戦。

が ん ば ろ ー！

(ち な み に 今日 は 10 時間 MTG で し た ^^ https://t.co/KbudVSGKSM – ブ レ イ ブ リ ー デ フ ォ ル ト II 公式 (@BDFF_OFFICIAL) June 26, 2020

And you, are you excited for the sequel to Bravely Default? Tell us in the comments.

Bravely Default II is in development for the Nintendo Switch. Its premiere is expected to be sometime this year. Follow this link to see more news related to it.