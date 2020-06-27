Many are surely waiting for the launch of Bravely Default II for Nintendo Switch, since it is a new beginning for this saga of games that has already managed to gain a large legion of followers in its two previous installments (and in its mobile titles). We know little about this title, especially thanks to its demo and the confirmation that it will be released throughout 2020 (if there is no change of plans), but now we already know one more detail, and it is about the fis the development in which it is located.

Bravely Default II continues to progress in development and is close to completion

Players are always awaiting the announcement that their most anticipated game is entering the long-awaited « gold phase », the one that indicates that development has concluded, and this could be the case of Bravely Default II in not long. As Square Enix has confirmed through a message on the social network Twitter, this long-awaited RPG is in the final stages of its creation, so playing it could be a reality much closer than we would expect.

However, not all this announcement has been positive, since it has also been used to announce that Bravely Default: Fairy’s Effect, the title of mobile devices, will stop working on August 31, 2020, so if someone had launched to play it, you will have to finish everything that is pending before that date in which your servers will no longer be operational.

And you, are you looking forward to embarking on this new adventure that marks the arrival of Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch? Do you want to get to know this new group of protagonists in depth?

