One more day, it’s time to select the best bargains available on Google Play Store. Dozens of paid applications and games, whose developers have decided to lower their prices in order to facilitate access to some of their best creations to a greater public, and thus liven up this quarantine period in which the bulk of the world population. In some cases, they can be achieved totally free.

Thus, in this new collection of offers, we can find games like Braveland, EQQO VR, Heroes of Loot 2 and many moreas well as useful applications like Cartogram, one of the best tools to create custom wallpapers; or JPEG Optimizer PRO, a useful tool to transform images and change their format.

Payment applications on Android on offer

JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support | 1.09 euros 2.19

List of diseases | 0.89 euros 3.29

MePlayer Movie Pro Player | 1.79 euros 3.69

Vitamins and Minerals | 0.89 euros 3.29

ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create | 2.99 euros 5.4

Learn React 16.9 [Pro] – ReactJs Tutorials & Guide | 1.29 euros 1.99

Remotix VNC, RDP, NEAR (Remote Desktop) | 5.49 euros 8.99

TrackyPro, Off-road GPS navigation | 2.99 euros 8.99

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Siege of Dragonspear | 5.49 euros 10.99

Bury me, my love | 0.59 euros 3.49

Harvest Master: Farm Sim | 1.19 euros 2.49

Spirit Roots | 1.99 euros 4.99

Braveland | 0.59 euros 2.59

Shootout on Cash Island | 0.59 euros 1.99

Bridge Constructor | 0.69 euros 1.39

Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn | 3.19 euros 6.49

Unbroken Soul | 0.99 euros 1.99

Heroes of Loot 2 | 2.39 euros 4.79

The enchanted worlds | 2.19 euros 4.29

Viewport – The Game | 0.99 euros 3.09

Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike | 0.89 euros 3.59

Paladin – Turn Based Fantasy Combat | 0.99 euros 2.29

Free Android paid games

EQQO VR | Free 2.39 euros

Shan Gui | Free 0.89 euros

Up Left Out | Free 0.99 euros

AceSpeeder3 | Free 0.99 euros

Crunch | Free 0.59 euros

Triple Fantasy Premium | Free 4.99 euros

Animal Camp – Healing Resort | Free 2.29 euros

Wormster Dash | Free 3.99 euros

EQQO | Free 2.99 euros

[VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker – bunny city building | Free 0.99 euros

Tomb Hunter Pro | Free 2.19 euros

Drop Boxes – Tower block | Free 0.59 euros

The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords | Free 1.09 euros

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

Cartogram | 0.69 euros 1.99

Wave | 1.19 euros 1.79

The Grid – Icon Pack (Pro Version) | 1.09 euros 2.19

Flight – Flat Minimalist Icons (Pro Version) | 1.09 euros 2.19

Moonshine Pro – Icon Pack | 1.09 euros 2.09

Lines Dark (Pro Version) | 1.09 euros 2.09

Murdered Out – Black Icon Pack (Pro Version) | 1.09 euros 2.09

Free payment icons and customization for Android

