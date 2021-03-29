Brave Search, the future search engine that respects your privacy

Google It is the most used search engine in the world, except China, Russia and Japan. And in consequence, Google Chrome It is the browser with the most users. So whether we like it or not, millions of people use Google or Google Chrome. Regardless of the controversies about their collection and management of our data search and navigation.

But not all of them follow the mainstream. What’s more, there are developers who bet the opposite way: protect the user and defend their privacy on the internet. Hence Apple’s strategy with Safari, for example, or alternative projects like Brave, a search engine that integrates Tor and that offers a default configuration for safeguard user privacy above data collection by advertisers and websites.

Brave arose from the minds of, among others, the inventor of JavaScript and the co-founder of Mozilla. The objective of your web browser is to offer a safe, fast and better navigation than what we find with other browsers on the market.

And now they want to go further. In addition to having a web browser, they also want their own alternative search engine so that don’t depend on google or others.

Brave Search to the rescue

On March 3, Brave announced the acquisition of Tailcat, an open search engine developed between Berlin and Barcelona and in whose team are some of the people in charge of another popular search engine, Cliqz.

Brave’s purchase is part of their goal of creating Brave search, your own alternative search engine that meets the requirements of your Brave browser: to be fast, safe and of quality. Integrated web browser and search engine, something that Google currently offers with its search engine and its browser, an inseparable tandem for many users.

With Brave search, the creators of Brave want their search engine to reach their more than 25 million monthly active users. For this, they want their search engine to be private, put the user before the advertiser, is independent, transparent, open, customizable and integrates with the browser.

For now, Brave search it is an ongoing project. On its official page you can provide your email address to find out when the search engine is available. For the moment, you should continue using another search engine if you are a Brave user, although you can choose between the usual options (Google, Bing or Startpage) and others more respectful with privacy, such as DuckDuckGo, Qwant or Ecosia.

However, using keywords we can toggle between search engine depending on what you want to look for at all times. Something that is possible both in Brave and in Google Chrome and other derivatives of Chrome.

