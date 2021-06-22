Brave Search Debuts in Public Beta Phase

Lovers of ensuring their privacy are in luck, and is that Brave Search has gone into public beta mode. If you do not know Brave, you should know that it is a web browser that, unlike most commonly used employees, puts privacy first. Thus, it is normal to find it in lists of recommended software for those who want to avoid being tracked by cookies and other elements by the websites they visit.

Last March we learned that those responsible for the browser were working on Brave Search, a search engine focused on privacy, and that users could sign up for a waiting list to participate in the closed beta and, although those responsible have not recently facilitated numbers or data on how this closed beta phase has gone, we can understand that the result has been quite positive, since a few hours ago Brave Search is now possible, since it has gone from closed beta to public beta, which you can try at search.brave.com by clicking here.

As soon as you access Brave Search, you will see a search box in the central part and a settings menu in the upper left. If you click on it you can modify the visual theme (of course, it has a dark theme that you can activate if you wish). It also shows a language selector, still inactive, a button to make it the default browser of your browser (no, of course, you do not need to use Brave to use Brave Search), you can configure that the links open in new tabs and In addition, you will find a section that explains how the search engine works.

Let’s remember that back in March, when we first heard about Brave Search, this is what its creators promised:

Private search that does not track or create user profiles. Search at the service of the user, and not of the advertising industry. Search supported with advertising that does not affect privacy, but also with the option to pay and remove the ads. Search with quality results, enhanced with anonymous input from the community. Transparent search, without secret algorithms that skew the results or apply censorship. Perfect search, integrated into the browser without compromising privacy in any case.

All a declaration of intentions that, being fair, deserves a lot of credibility, viewed your browser history. However, the key now is for it to be able to grow both in terms of languages ​​and functions.