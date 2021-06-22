Brave launches the beta of its web browser focused on privacy

Brave is a company that became known globally thanks to its web browser, which provides privacy and security options that are not seen in similar applications. But now it has gone one step further to expand its product catalog with the launch of the beta version of its own search engine.

Brave Search is now available for testing, after being tested for months with a limited number of users. Logically, as it is still in development, it may present some aspects to be polished, but it comes to meet a clear and complex objective: that users are not tracked when browsing the web.

An interesting point to keep in mind is that access to the Brave search engine is not limited to users of the eponymous browser. This means that anyone who enters the site can start using the beta, no matter what browser they have installed on their computer or mobile device.

Anyway, the company has already announced that in the coming months its intention is to turn Brave Search into the default search engine for your own browser. A logical initiative, which aims to empower both products with its focus on private and tracking-free browsing.

Brave already has its own web browser in beta phase

Brave Search takes a long time in development and has taken important steps in incorporating technology. Last March, Brave acquired Tailcat, an open search engine with roots in Cliqz. By having its own search index, the platform does not track users or collect their information to create profiles.

However, some search engine features still rely on external services. Such is the case with image search, for example. It is based on Microsoft Bing, but the company clarifies that such information is not recorded either.

In principle, the Brave Search beta does not include ads. However, in the future the service will offer two versions, one paid and the other free. Those who pay will not see any type of ad in the search engine, while the free alternative will show advertising content. In the latter case, the firm will opt for its own Brave Ads platform, which generates income through basic care tokens (BAT).

While Brave is betting that users will be inclined to adopt its product combo -the browser + the search engine-, it also aims to stay open. For this reason, it undertakes that in the future Brave Search is the technology that powers other search engines.

