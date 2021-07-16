Brave guard prevented armed robbery at luxury Dior boutique on 5th Avenue in New York

Two possible criminals broke into a luxurious Dior store in Manhattan with weapons in their hands, but were spooked by a brave security guard in the middle of the morning, according to a video from the NYPD.

The gangster duo, dressed in dark-colored clothing, broke into what appears to be a room in renovation in the boutique from the famous Fifth Avenue near East 59th Street, around the 3:30 am Sunday, July 11.

Later, the couple drew weapons as they approached the clerk that was inside. But when the guard confronted them, they fled without taking anything, getting into a red pickup truck heading east on East 59th Street.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.