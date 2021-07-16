Brave guard prevented armed robbery at luxury Dior boutique on 5th Avenue in New York

Two possible criminals broke into a luxurious Dior store in Manhattan with weapons in their hands, but were spooked by a brave security guard in the middle of the morning, according to a video from the NYPD.
The gangster duo, dressed in dark-colored clothing, broke into what appears to be a room in renovation in the boutique from the famous Fifth Avenue near East 59th Street, around the 3:30 am Sunday, July 11.
Later, the couple drew weapons as they approached the clerk that was inside. But when the guard confronted them, they fled without taking anything, getting into a red pickup truck heading east on East 59th Street.
No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.
Security guard scares off armed robbers in Manhattan Dior store: video https://t.co/9K6rlj8uKb pic.twitter.com/CzcNqOj14M
– New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 14, 2021