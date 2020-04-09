Brave CF in fight against Covid 19

The entire world has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected millions of lives, economies and companies around the world.

The sports atmosphere has also not been immune to the overwhelming effects of COVID-19, with practically all the sports organizations that have been affected by Covid-19 to different degrees.

The MMA world has also been forced to go through profound changes, with several shows canceled or postponed to a later date, as has been the case with the BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest growing MMA organization in the world.

The president of the Bahrain-based organization, Mohammed Shahid, He has been extremely proactive in launching an awareness campaign to help stop the spread of the virus, and it is steadfast for the sport to stop until health authorities and governments allow normal activity to resume.

Other MMA companies have chosen to ignore the Coronavirus pandemic and have been putting the lives of thousands of people in the line of “keeping the show going.”

With the recent confirmation that UFC 249 will go on, Shahid has touched on a subject that is dear to BRAVE CF: regulation of mixed martial arts as a sport.

“Everyone is missing something with this pandemic. Only in the world of sports do we have footballers taking salary cuts, sinking clubs and organizations working to stay afloat. We have organizations like UEFA and the IOC taking a step forward and postponing their major global events, and setting examples by doing so. ”Shahid said.

“It is our duty as representatives for the sport of MMA to move forward in a way that does not put anyone at risk. We have to step back and we have to give an example. This is a collective problem, we cannot show the rest of the world that our sport does not care about this issue ”says Shahid, who is frustrated that MMA is being misrepresented as a sport.

“Today we are being misrepresented as a sport because of decisions like this. Are we the toughest sport? Yes. Do we have the toughest athletes? Yes it is. But that is not the toughness we embody as a sport, to keep going, and to disobey the rules and regulations. We need to have stronger regulations and we must collaborate as a sport. Decisions must be made taking into account people’s well-being, and not based on money ”added

“Certain regulations must be established by a professional regulatory body, not from a man’s agenda, which is always based on money.”

Since its inception, BRAVE Combat Federation, which has performed 34 shows worldwide in 19 different countries, has worked with local, national and international federations to develop the sport of mixed martial arts from the roots to the professional level.

It has been associated with IMMAF and hosted the World Championships for the past three years in the Kingdom of Bahrain during International Week of BRAVE combat. Shahid believes this is the way to go for sport.

“A new system is needed for mixed martial arts. We have to move out of the event business and into the sports business. We must treat MMA as a sport, and MMA must be recognized as a sport. BRAVE CF, with the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has led the way in the search for that change in the system ”, added.

“Money should not be a priority. If money is your priority, you are not going to grow and develop a sport. Everything else comes with it, including money itself when you are looking to grow the sport. And that is what we are doing in BRAVE CFShahid finished.