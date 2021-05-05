BRAVE Combat Federation Releases Official Poster for Long-awaited Belarus Debut

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest growing MMA organization in the world, will return to Europe with another great card showcasing continental talents against the best fighters from around the world.

And the main event of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here relates to that, as perhaps the number one fighter in Germany, Marcel Grabinski, faces the former Brazilian world champion Lucas «Mineiro» Martins in a light weight battle.

Both men are featured prominently in the official poster he just released. BRAVE Combat Federation. With the colors of their flags on their faces, Grabinski and Martins Join the event’s co-feature fighters on the poster.

A two-division champion in Germany, Grabinski caused a sensation last month when he dismantled Issa Isakov in a super lightweight fight on the historic undercard BRAVE CF 50.

Now he will be looking to join the mix of top lightweight fighters with a win over Martins. Lucas «Mineiro» Martins going to his fifth main event for BRAVE Combat Federation, but he’s eager to prove he won’t be a stepping stone to the promising Grabinski and is eager to win again in Minsk.

Denis Maher will be among the representatives of Belarus and will make his international debut at home, when he faces the Swede Fernando Gonzalez in a super welterweight showdown of epic proportions. Maher, who is widely known as one of the biggest rising stars in the region, is one of Belarus’ best kept secrets and will be looking to advertise in a big way on the world stage.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will take place on June 4 at the Falcon Club, in Belarus, Minsk, and will be carried out in association with Rukh Sports Management.

BRAVE CF 51 will feature athletes from Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Belarus, Russia, France, England, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkey on another international card presented to fans by the truly global organization in the world of MMA.