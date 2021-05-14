BRAVE CF’s European roster hailed by their best fighters before returning to the continent

A continent with an immense love, tradition for sport and full of talents in all its corners, the European scene of MMA was taken over by BRAVE CF in 2020 making the organization the first and only international promotion to perform seven shows in a calendar year.

Since the company’s inception, hundreds of European wrestlers have practiced their trade in BRAVE CF, which currently has more than 80 fighters on its roster who hail from 32 different countries.

“It is difficult right now in Europe, due to Covid-19, and BRAVE CF is giving this opportunity to the best fighters. I think they are doing something great in Europe. The continent is becoming increasingly interested in sports, and BRAVE CF is building a big name in the region. There are many local organizations that are doing great things in their own countries here. The fighters want to represent their countries on the European scene and in an organization like BRAVE CF »says top super lightweight contender Benoit St. Denis.

But what fueled the influx of European events has been a steady enhancement of the organization’s roster with burgeoning new stars from the continent mixing it with established stars from around the world, providing them with a higher level of competition and taking them to new heights.

“This number shows what they are going to do in Europe. It has changed the lives of the fighters. Back home in the UK, the top guys want to be a part of BRAVE CF now, the guys who are dominating other shows, they are all interested in BRAVE CF, they are going to cause quite a stir. ‘ says the ex BRAVE CF the title challenger fighter Carl booth.

In BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, it will be time for Belarusian stars to take on international fighters and prove their worth among the best of the best.

People like Denis Maher, Vadim Kutsyi and Vladislav Novitskiy they will have the opportunity to take the next step on their way to international stardom.

The innovative show, presented in association with Rukh Sport Management, is headlined by a lightweight showdown that may lead to another European stardom heading into title contention.

The German Marcel Grabinski will have the opportunity to face the Brazilian Lucas Martins, former world champion and a victory will bring him closer to adding his name to the BRAVE CF list of European champions, which boasts the stature of Eldar Eldarov, Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Amin Ayoub.