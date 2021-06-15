BRAVE CF: The MMA Success Story in Europe

BRAVE Combat Federation has been making major moves in the mixed martial arts scene globally, but more recently has been sending a strong message across the European continent by highlighting the best fighters, empowering mixed martial arts federations and helping the local promotions to gain worldwide recognition.

Lately, the promotion reached a new milestone and was crowned the largest global promotion in Europe because it has the largest active market share on the continent and the most extensive European exploration network.

The fruit of the founder’s vision, His Highness the Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to reform the MMA from an events business to a sports business and providing opportunities to wrestlers and the entire industry around the world, regardless of marketing, language, nationality, or region resonated strongly across the continent in 2020.

Last year, BRAVE CF broke records and made history as the only promotion to host seven events in Europe in one year, and the promotion’s return to the continent in January. 2021 made even more noise.

Questions began to arise about the infinite possibilities I had BRAVE CF on Europe, as it is a territory where many global promotions tried to succeed and failed.

In an exclusive interview the director of operations of BRAVE CF, Valeria Lang, spoke about advocacy efforts on the European scene and mentioned plans for the future of the MMA European.

“We are very excited at BRAVE CF to lead the European MMA scene today”, He says Lang. “Europe is a key market for global sport regulation and development and we intend to develop MMA in this market and provide the greatest opportunity to the best European Fighters and make them world stars”, added.

Lang also added: “I think BRAVE CF will be the history of MMA in Europe. We have a model for Europe that is guaranteed success. “

With six months to the end of the year and another European event BRAVE CF programmed for Milano, Italy, on August 1, the development of MMA in Europe has great potential, and BRAVE CF it may be the right catalyst for vision.

