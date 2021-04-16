BRAVE CF signs Combat Sambo World Cup champion Ruslan Tedeev

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation He continues to bolster his lightweight division with the addition of a big name in Russian MMA.

The champion of the Combat Sambo World Cup, Ruslan Tedeev, has signed a multi-fight deal with the fastest growing MMA organization in the world and is expected to make his promotional debut sooner rather than later.

Tedeev has accumulated a very respectable professional record of 13-2 and will make his debut in BRAVE CF following a five-game winning streak, which made him one of the most sought-after fighters in Eastern Europe.

Through his social media profiles, the lightweight contender expressed his happiness at joining BRAVE Combat Federation and is hoping to be able to debut soon, perhaps in Belarus on the occasion of BRAVE CF 51.

«I am delighted to sign for BRAVE Combat Federation, which has been recognized as the fastest growing MMA organization in the world. I can’t wait to debut in my new home and show the world all my skills. Thanks to your highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa Y Mohammed shahid for the opportunity to fight in BRAVE CF, “said Tedeev.

Tedeev to join a competitive BRAVE CF lightweight roster led by the world champion Amin Ayoub and that will also include the best element of the KHK Team Bahrein, Ahmed Amir, Kyrgyzstan’s number one fighter Abdisalam Kubanychbek, the 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy and Sam patterson, among other great fighters.