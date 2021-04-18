BRAVE CF signs Combat Sambo World Cup champion Ruslan Tedeev

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation continues to strengthen its lightweight division with the addition of a big name in Russian MMA.

Combat Sambo World Cup Champion Ruslan Tedeev has signed a multi-fight deal with the fastest growing MMA organization in the world and is expected to make his promotional debut sooner rather than later.

Tedeev has amassed a very respectable 13-2 professional record and will make his BRAVE CF debut following a five-game winning streak that made him one of Eastern Europe’s most sought-after fighters.

Through his social media profiles, the lightweight contender expressed his happiness to join the BRAVE Combat Federation and is hopeful to be able to debut soon, perhaps in Belarus on the occasion of BRAVE CF 51.

“I am delighted to sign for the BRAVE Combat Federation, which has been recognized as the fastest growing MMA organization in the world. I can’t wait to debut in my new home and show the world all my skills. Thanks to His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Mohammed Shahid for the opportunity to fight in BRAVE CF, ”said Tedeev.

Tedeev will join a competitive BRAVE CF lightweight roster led by world champion Amin Ayoub and which will also include the best element of KHK Team Bahrain, Ahmed Amir, the number one fighter from Kyrgyzstan Abdisalam Kubanychbek, the BRAVE fighter of the year CF 2020 Rolando Dy and Sam Patterson, among other great fighters.