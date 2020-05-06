For the third time in four years, the CM System team and its leader Cristiano Marcello they won the Osvaldo Paqueta Award considered the Oscar of the Brazilian MMA in their respective categories.

It was another grand prize after the gym also won BRAVE CF Team of the Year recognition..

The double award of CM System consolidates it as the hotbed of talents of Brazil and Cristiano, who is signed with BRAVE CF And he hopes to return to professional MMA, as one of the most influential names in sports.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, where he started his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, Cristiano Marcello then she moved to Curitibawhere he joined the world famous team Chute Boxe.

Christian lived the so-called “golden age” of Chute Boxe, being in charge of training BJJ with legends like Anderson Silva, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Wanderlei Silva.

At the same time, Christian He began his own professional career in Mixed Martial Arts fighting in the most important international events.

But one episode, in particular, made him an instant celebrity during the early days of MMA: the behind-the-scenes fight against the American Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett, in the backstage of the now disappeared Japanese event PRIDE FC.

On that occasion Cristiano accompanied Wanderlei Silva, who was scheduled to fight at the event and got into an altercation with Bennett, who was also backstage.

While Wanderlei kept warm, Cristiano Marcello he was “chosen” by the rest of the team to calm the situation.

The Brazilian caught Bennett in a tight choke triangle leaving the American athlete unconscious on the ground. The video of the fight was widely shared through email chains and forums at the time, making it go viral, even before that term became known.

In the final stretch of his career, Cristiano, who had already left Chute Boxe By then, along with most of the big names on the team roster, he decided to found his own gym and MMA gear: CM System.

Within the team, Cristiano surrounded himself with important names in Brazilian MMA, but he prioritized grassroots development and mentioned his own names rather than assembling a group of superstars.

The strategy paid off and the “family”, as Cristiano refers to the team, grew considerably. Between comings and goings, CM System had more than 40 professional athletes simultaneously under its banner, a good portion of whom live in the accommodation provided by the team, and with full dedication to mixed martial arts.

Within BRAVE Combat Federation, CM System now features a world champion, Daniel Gaucho in the middleweight division, and a former world champion, Luan “Miau” Santiago in the lightweight division.

In addition to that, CM System is also represented at the top of many divisions, with important names like Felipe Silva, Maria Ribeiro and Gabriel “Fly Miranda”, among others, who carry the team’s flag inside the BRAVE CF arena.