BRAVE CF Returns to Asia to Host Second Event in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the true world promotion of mixed martial arts, has announced its return to Asia with a second event in Kazakhstan.

With Octagon League, BRAVE CF will organize an event in Almaty, in august 2021, officials revealed today. The president of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahid, expressed his joy at the return to one of the most popular MMA venues in Central Asia and promised that the deal with the Octagon League it would provide an unforgettable show for fans around the world.

“Our mission from day one is to develop the sport of mixed martial arts in all the countries we go to. We are excited to be back in Kazakhstan to discover more talents and give them the opportunity to be the next big star in sports. I am excited about partnering with Octagon League, and we can hope that this event represents the best that BRAVE CF has to offer. It will be a night that the fans will not want to miss, “he said. Mohammed Shahid.

The exact date of the return of BRAVE CF to Kazakh soil will be revealed in the coming days, as the organization has steadily signed some of the best talent available in Kazakhstan, with Azat maksum, Asu Almabaev, Nurzhan Akishev and Rinat Sagyntay, all signed exclusively.

The organization made its first foray into the nation of Central Asia in april 2017, presenting BRAVE CF 6, also in Almaty. He was spearheaded by future BRAVE CF super lightweight world champion, Eldar Eldarov, who stopped the Brazilian opponent Henrique Gomes in the first round by technical knockout.

The official date of the next card and the list of matches will be announced to the public in the coming weeks.

