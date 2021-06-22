BRAVE CF Returns to Asia to Host Second Event in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the true global promotion of mixed martial arts, has announced its return to Asia with a second event in Kazakhstan.

Together with the Octagon League, BRAVE CF will host an event in Almaty in August 2021, officials revealed today.

BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid expressed his joy at the return to one of Central Asia’s most popular MMA venues and promised that the deal with the Octagon League would provide an unforgettable show for fans around the world.

“Our mission from day one is to develop the sport of mixed martial arts in all the countries we go to. We are excited to be back in Kazakhstan to discover more talents and give them the opportunity to be the next big star in sports. I am excited about the partnership with the Octagon League, and we can hope that this event represents the best that BRAVE CF has to offer. It will be a night that fans will not want to miss, ”said Mohammed Shahid.

The exact date of BRAVE CF’s return to Kazakh soil will be revealed in the coming days, as the organization has consistently signed some of the best talent available in Kazakhstan, with Azat Maksum, Asu Almabaev, Nurzhan Akishev and Rinat Sagyntay, all signed exclusively.

The organization made its first foray into the Central Asian nation in April 2017, presenting BRAVE CF 6, also in Almaty. It was led by future BRAVE CF super lightweight world champion Eldar Eldarov, who stopped Brazilian opponent Henrique Gomes in the first round by technical knockout.

The official date of the next card and the list of matches will be announced to the public in the coming weeks.

