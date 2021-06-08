BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid confirms that Martins vs Grabinski will be rebooked after last minute cancellation

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE CF 51 in Belarus suffered a last minute cancellation when Marcel Grabinski got sick literally moments before the main event of the night against Lucas “Mineiro” Martins.

After the unfortunate series of events, the president of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahid, confirmed that the organization plans to rebook the lightweight fight.

“This fight will be rescheduled as soon as the next BRAVE CF event. Lucas deserves it and I’m sure both fighters are devastated that this fight was called off. The situation is medical and out of our hands, since the health of the combatants is always the first priority ”, He said Shahid.

“Marcel could not get to the fight just minutes before the main event as he was not feeling well and the medical team confirmed that he will not be able to fight,” he continued., giving more details about the situation.

“This can happen to anyone and we also saw it before. Health is the most important thing and we hope that he will rest and recover soon ”, he added.

After BRAVE CF 51, so much Lucas martins What Marcel Grabinski have come forward and expressed their desire to be within the BRAVE CF Arena after their first encounter problems and have continued their rivalry, especially on the side of Martins.

The former Brazilian champion did not like the words used by Grabinski in preparation for the fight, when the German athlete spoke about his jiu-jitsu, and said it was disrespectful on the part of Marcel talk like that.

Luke he wished his counterpart would make a full recovery, but promised to make him pay for his words once the fight was booked again. And, according to the words of the Mr. Shahid, this will happen sooner rather than later.

