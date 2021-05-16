BRAVE CF European Pioneer Carl Booth Praises Aggressive Expansion on the Continent

SEEF DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation has come a long way since its inception in 2016 and Carl “The Bomber” Booth is a witness to the company’s rise from an initial mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion to a global sports giant.

The native of Nottingham, England, 31, made its first appearance under the organization’s banner in BRAVE CF 2: Dynasty in December 2016, where he faced the Russian Gadzhimusa «Deadshot» Gadzhiev.

Booth He made a welcome impression on his promotional debut by knocking Gadzhiev to the mat with a right hand to the chin and then a firm ground shot to force the referee to stop the competition in the second round.

The impressive victory over the Russian was something of a coming-out party for Booth, who established himself as a regular staple inside the cage. BRAVE CF, competing in seven more matches and participating in memorable battles with the best of their division, such as Abdoul Abdouraguimov, Hayder Hassan, Tahar Hadbi and Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi.

In his most recent outing, it only took the Englishman 72 seconds to get the job done, turning off Carlos Belloso’s lights with a barrage of punches on the BRAVE CF 50 last April.

Now heralded as a trailblazer on the Bahrain-based team’s active roster, Booth went down memory lane and recalled the moment he was discovered by BRAVE CF.

“It was not new for me to fight abroad because I had done it a few times before,” he admitted. “I didn’t know how big it was. I showed up at his second event and saw how much investment had gone into him and the team that was working behind the scenes. I was like, these guys are professionals. These guys know what they are doing », added.

“I was super happy to be a part of this, and I was 100 percent from the beginning,” added Booth.

Flattered by the world-class treatment of BRAVE CF, Booth knew from the beginning that the promotion is destined to succeed in the growing market of MMA.

“When I arrived, it was only their second show. But it was really good. They have high-level fighters, and the entire promotion was super organized and professional ”, shared.

As predicted Booth, BRAVE CF strengthened its international profile, extending its reach by organizing 48 more live events in 21 different countries, six of which are European nations such as Northern Ireland, England, Sweden and Russia.