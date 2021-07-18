BRAVE CF Confirms Several Top Fighters For Kazakhstan Comeback Including Brad Katona And Marcel Grabinski

The second trip of BRAVE Combat Federation a Kazakhstan has very interesting fighters confirmed for action.

BRAVE CF 53, which will take place on August 21 in Almaty, in association with Octagon League, will serve as a return location for players like Brad Katona, Marcel Grabinski and Bair Shtepin. They will join the previously announced Tae Kyun Kim, Flavio Queiroz and the former champion Lucas «Mineiro».

Canadian bantamweight Brad Katona impressed on his promotional debut on BRAVE CF 50 when he finished with the previously undefeated Borislav Nikolic with a guillotine choke.

After asking for a title shot after the win, Katona You will have another opportunity to make your claim, this time at BRAVE CF 53.

Another great fighter looking for a second promotional win is Marcel Grabinski. As is the case with Katona, the German bulldozer impressed on its debut with BRAVE CF on BRAVE CF 50, and was scheduled to fight in the main event of BRAVE CF 51 against Lucas «Mineiro».

However, he became ill in the minutes leading up to the fight and was forced to retire at the last minute.

BRAVE CF 53 will also witness the return of Bair Shtepin, a top bantamweight, who had two major fights in the promotion, beating Gerson Pereira in his debut and losing by close decision to Alexander Keshtov.

The undercard will also mark the return of the organization of MMA fastest growing in the world to Central Asia, a market with tremendous potential in mixed martial arts, while BRAVE Combat Federation continues to invest in the region.

